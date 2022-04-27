Anzeige
Arqit Sets First Half 2022 Conference Call for Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET

LONDON, April 27, 2022("Arqit"), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 12 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time) to discuss its financial results and business highlights for the six months ending March 31, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

Arqit management will host the call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time
U.S. dial-in: (877) 356-5689
International dial-in: (630) 652-5960
Conference ID: 4652829

The conference call and any supplemental slide presentation to accompany management's prepared remarks will be available via the webcast link via the investor relations section of the Company's website at arqit.uk.

For the conference call, please dial-in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time and an operator will register your name and organisation, or you can register here. If you have any difficulty with the conference call, please contact Gateway at (949) 574-3860.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on May 19, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: (855) 859-2056
International replay number: (404) 537-3406
Replay ID: 4652829

About Arqit

Arqit supplies a unique quantum encryption Platform-as-a-Service which makes the communications links of any networked device secure against current and future forms of attack - even from a quantum computer. Arqit's product, QuantumCloud, enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The keys are computationally secure, optionally one-time use and zero trust. QuantumCloud can create limitless volumes of keys in limitless group sizes and can regulate the secure entrance and exit of a device in a group. The addressable market for QuantumCloud is every connected device.

Media relations enquiries:
Arqit:contactus@arqit.uk
FTI Consulting:scarqit@fticonsulting.com

Investor relations enquiries:
Arqit:investorrelations@arqit.uk
Gateway:arqit@gatewayir.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
