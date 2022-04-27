

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $120.8 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $17.4 million, or $0.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $519.4 million from $486.0 million last year.



Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $120.8 Mln. vs. $17.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q1): $519.4 Mln vs. $486.0 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $2.05 - $2.15 Bln



