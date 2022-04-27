

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $147.45 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $156.36 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.1% to $1.73 billion from $1.60 billion last year.



Equinix Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $147.45 Mln. vs. $156.36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.62 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.65 -Revenue (Q1): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.60 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $7.291 - $7.341 Bln



