

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AFLAC Inc (AFL) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.03 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $1.29 billion, or $1.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, AFLAC Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.96 billion or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $5.27 billion from $5.87 billion last year.



AFLAC Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.03 Bln. vs. $1.29 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.37 -Revenue (Q1): $5.27 Bln vs. $5.87 Bln last year.



