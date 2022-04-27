

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):



Earnings: -$1.52 billion in Q1 vs. -$37.43 billion in the same period last year. EPS: -$4.05 in Q1 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $334 million or $0.81 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.57 billion in Q1 vs. $1.08 billion in the same period last year.



