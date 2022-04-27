

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TechnipFMC plc (FTI):



Earnings: -$61.7 million in Q1 vs. $368.2 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.09 in Q1 vs. $0.95 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TechnipFMC plc reported adjusted earnings of -$0.03 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.56 billion in Q1 vs. $1.63 billion in the same period last year.



