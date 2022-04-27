

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $367 million, or $5.05 per share. This compares with $203 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.73 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $2.52 billion from $2.06 billion last year.



United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $367 Mln. vs. $203 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.05 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.99 -Revenue (Q1): $2.52 Bln vs. $2.06 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.1 - $11.5 Bln



