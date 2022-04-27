

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Oceaneering International Inc. (OII):



Earnings: -$19.21 million in Q1 vs. -$9.37 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.19 in Q1 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Oceaneering International Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.41 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $446.16 million in Q1 vs. $437.55 million in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de