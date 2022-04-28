

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (PPC) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $280.44 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $100.21 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Pilgrim's Pride Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $287.15 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 29.7% to $4.24 billion from $3.27 billion last year.



Pilgrim's Pride Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $280.44 Mln. vs. $100.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q1): $4.24 Bln vs. $3.27 Bln last year.



