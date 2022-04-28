

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $1.99 billion, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $1.72 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



