Rategain Technologies: Booking.com recognizes RateGain as a Premier Connectivity Partner for 2022

MUMBAI, India, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced that Booking.com has recognized it as a Premier Connectivity Partner for the fifth year in a row.

Booking.com's Connectivity Partner Programme recognizes leading connectivity providers, including channel managers, property management systems, and other vendors, that maintain high-quality connections.

Booking.com and RateGain have been working together for over ten years with the aim of providing seamless connectivity between travelers and hotel properties across the world. As part of this partnership, the product teams worked together last year to launch Room-Rate Management API, a part of Product API promoted by Booking.com. It empowers distribution teams to seamlessly create or retrieve room rates directly from RezGain, a smart distribution hotel channel manager software from RateGain, without signing into Booking.com's extranet. This solves numerous bandwidth challenges for hoteliers already working with a reduced workforce post-covid. Partner properties can now push these room rates to the OTA for travelers to consume from RezGain.

Commenting on this achievement, Mark Haywood, General Manager/ SVP- Europe, Brazil & Africa at RateGain, said, "The post-pandemic travel patterns are difficult to predict. To help hotels globally, RateGain and Booking.com have been working together to ensure that our partner properties can access the latest technology to make faster decisions and execute them seamlessly. We are delighted to be recognized as a Premier Connectivity Partner for the efforts we are putting in and hope that the work we do together can help the industry move forward after two years of pandemic."

RezGain is the channel manager of choice at 13k properties and is preferred at more than 60 chains globally. Besides displaying best-in-class performance metrics in terms of distribution, rates, and inventory, it helps unlock new revenue streams by discovering new demand sources, expediting contracting to new channels, and benchmarking against similar properties in the region using a capability called Smart Distribution.

"We are pleased to have RateGain as a Premier Partner in 2022. This status recognises Rategain among our top providers in the Connectivity Partner Program, having delivered outstanding performance for connected accommodations while offering the widest range of Booking.com features via the RateGain platform", said Reece Evans, Area Manager Connectivity (APAC) at Booking.com

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with over 2200+ customers in over 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in India, today RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies. RateGain is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions and price points for the travel and hospitality industry and is the largest Software as a Service ("SaaS") company in the hospitality and travel industry in India. It offers travel and hospitality solutions across a wide spectrum of verticals including hotels, airlines, online travel agents ("OTAs"), meta-search companies, vacation rentals, package providers, car rentals, rail, travel management companies, cruises, and ferries. For more information, please visit www.rategain.com

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world whenever it's safe to do so again. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences, a range of transportation options and incredible places to stay - from homes to hotels and much more. As one of the world's largest travel marketplaces for both established brands and entrepreneurs of all sizes, Booking.com enables properties all over the world to reach a global audience and grow their businesses. Booking.com is available in 44 languages and offers more than 27 million total reported accommodation listings, including more than 6.2 million listings of homes, apartments and other unique places to stay. No matter where you want to go or what you want to do, Booking.com makes it easy and backs it all up with 24/7 customer support.

