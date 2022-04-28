

Dato' Seri Mazlan Lazim, Patron of Yayasan Seri Negara and Encik Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre [L-R]

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Apr 28, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad (Bursa: MGRC, 0155), a leading genomics and biopharmaceutical specialist, is pleased to support Yayasan Seri Negara's (YSN) Ihya Ramadhan 2022 programme through a monetary donation to help those in need.The Ihya Ramadhan 2022 programme will be held in several locations throughout the country and involves the breaking of fast and the giving of monetary aid to orphans and the underprivileged.Encik Azri Azerai, Executive Director of Malaysian Genomics, said, "We are happy and honoured to be able to assist YSN in their Ihya Ramadhan 2022 programme. Every little bit helps, and we want to do our part in easing the burden of those in need such as orphans and the underprivileged."Malaysian Genomics' cash aid will be distributed to orphans and the underprivileged at the Shah Alam district police headquarters during the Ihya Ramadhan 2022 programme held at the location on 27 April 2022 at 6pm.Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: http://www.mgrc.com.my/Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad: 0155 / [BURSA: MGRC] [RIC: MGRC:KL] [BBG: MGRC:MK]Source: Malaysian Genomics Resource Centre Berhad