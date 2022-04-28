- (PLX AI) - Nordea Q1 net interest income EUR 1,308 million vs. estimate EUR 1,260 million.
- • Q1 CET 1 capital ratio 16.3%
- • Q1 net fee & commission income EUR 870 million vs. EUR 827 million last year
- • Q1 EPS EUR 0.22 vs. estimate EUR 0.11
- • Q1 operating profit EUR 1,114 million
- • Mortgage lending volumes increased by 7%, year on year, supported by market share growth across the Nordics
- • Net loan losses and similar net result amounted to reversals of EUR 12 million
