"2021 was a truly outstanding year for Vivoryon, marked by a number of hugely important achievements in the clinical development of our lead candidate varoglutamstat for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Despite the pandemic-related challenges, we have met the recruitment objectives for our European Phase 2b VIVIAD study and initiated our Phase 2a/b study VIVA-MIND in the U.S. as planned. Clinical development in the U.S. is further supported by the Fast Track designation the FDA has granted for varoglutamstat last December. In addition, the regulatory achievements of our Chinese partner Simcere, enabling near-term clinical development in China, broadens the tremendous opportunity we have to make varoglutamstat available to as many patients as possible. All of these highlights are a testimony to our team's unwavering dedication to making a difference for those affected by Alzheimer's disease worldwide," said Dr. Ulrich Dauer, CEO of Vivoryon. "As an oral small molecule designed to target all hallmarks of AD, varoglutamstat is truly differentiated from all other approaches and we are convinced that its unique mode of action positions it as an urgently needed alternative to solely Abeta-focused, antibody-based treatments. For the remainder of the year, we are looking at a number of key milestones and inflection points that we believe will further substantiate the potential of varoglutamstat in AD. The successful placement of new shares amounting to EUR 21 million at the beginning of April this year, with participation of a number of high-quality institutional investors from Europe and the U.S., will enable us to reach these milestones, and we are extremely grateful to all our shareholders for their continued support."
Clinical Portfolio Highlights
Corporate Development Highlights
Post-period Events
Research and development expenses increased in 2021 by EUR 4.2 million compared to the year ended December 31, 2020. This increase is primarily attributable to a EUR 3.7 million higher expenses for our clinical trial, VIVIAD, and the related production of PQ912, as well as EUR 0.8 million higher expenses for share-based payments.
General and administrative expenses increased by EUR 1.7 million largely attributable to EUR 0.8 million higher expenses for share based payments as well as EUR 0.6 higher expesenses for legal and consulting services in connection with preparation of a US listing.
Net loss for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 was EUR 12.7 million, compared to EUR 16.5 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The Company held EUR 14.7 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2021, compared to EUR 26.3 million as of December 31, 2020.
Financial Guidance
Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. Financial Statements
Annual Financial Report 2021
Please dial one of the following access numbers:
PIN Code: 84537239#
Please dial in ten minutes prior to commencement.
Approximately one day after the call, a slide-synchronized audio replay of the conference will be available on: www.vivoryon.com/investors-news/news-and-events/presentations-webcasts/
