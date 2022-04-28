- (PLX AI) - Swedbank Q1 net interest income SEK 6,762 million vs. estimate SEK 6,668 million.
- • Q1 EPS SEK 4.1 vs. estimate SEK 4.16
- • Q1 net income SEK 4,617 million vs. estimate SEK 4,600 million
- • Q1 CET 1 capital ratio 18.3%
- • Q1 net commission income SEK 3,581 million
- • Continued good credit quality and low credit impairments
- • Underlying result was strengthened by volume growth and margins in total were relatively unchanged
