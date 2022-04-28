- (PLX AI) - Lehto Q1 sales EUR 82.2 million.
- • Q1 net income EUR -10.8 million
- • Q1 EPS EUR -0.12
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,374
|0,464
|08:17
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Lehto Q1 EBIT EUR -9.8 Million
|(PLX AI) - Lehto Q1 sales EUR 82.2 million.• Q1 net income EUR -10.8 million• Q1 EPS EUR -0.12
► Artikel lesen
|06:46
|Lehto Cuts Outlook of Continuing Operations After Selling Pipeline Renovation Business
|(PLX AI) - Lehto lowers the financial outlook of continuing operations.• The sale of pipeline renovation business will reduce Lehto's net sales from continuing operations by approximately EUR 36 million...
► Artikel lesen
|06:36
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ: Lehto Group Plc: Lehto sells its pipeline renovation business
|06:36
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ: Lehto Group Plc: Lehto implements operational measures to improve profitability and prepares financing package to implement its updated strategy
|06:36
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ: Lehto Group Plc's strategy and financial objectives
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|LEHTO GROUP OYJ
|0,424
|0,00 %