- (PLX AI) - Dios Fastigheter Q1 EPS SEK 5.
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|8,210
|8,535
|08:16
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Dios Fastigheter Q1 Net Income SEK 708 Million
|(PLX AI) - Dios Fastigheter Q1 EPS SEK 5.
► Artikel lesen
|05.04.
|DIOS FASTIGHETER: Diös Fastigheter AB (publ) Annual General Meeting 2022
|30.03.
|Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Diös Fastigheter AB on STO Sustainable Commercial Paper (136/22)
|Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Diös
Fastigheter AB with effect from 2022-03-31. Last day of trading is set to
2022-06-29. The instrument will be listed on STO Sustainable...
► Artikel lesen
|25.03.
|Dios Fastigheter Sells Retail Properties for SEK 737 Million
|(PLX AI) - Dios Fastigheter divests retail properties for SEK 737 million in Gävle, Falun, Umeå and Skellefteå to Point Properties AB.• Diös says is optimizing its portfolio in each city and creating...
► Artikel lesen
|25.03.
|DIOS FASTIGHETER: Diös divests retail properties for SEK 737 million
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|DIOS FASTIGHETER AB
|8,130
|0,00 %