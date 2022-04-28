- (PLX AI) - Verkkokauppa Q1 revenue EUR 124.8 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA EUR 2 million
- • Q1 comparable EBIT margin 0.7%
- • Outlook FY adjusted EBIT EUR 12-19 million
|07:10
|Verkkokauppa Q1 Comparable EBIT EUR 900 Thousand
|Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com's consumer sales softer than expected in the first quarter
|Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com decided on the first installment of the quarterly dividend
|Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com to publish the January-March Interim Report for 2022 on 28 April 2022
|Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE
|EXCHANGE NOTICE, APRIL 07, 2022 SHARES
VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 289,402 shares will be traded as old shares as of April 08, 2022.
Identifiers of Verkkokauppa.com Oyj's share:
Trading...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|VERKKOKAUPPA.COM OYJ
|4,505
|-0,99 %