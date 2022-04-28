- (PLX AI) - NCC Q1 orders SEK 16,600 million.
- • Q1 sales SEK 10,111 million
- • Q1 net income SEK -147 million
|11,190
|11,640
|08:19
|07:16
|NCC Q1 EBIT SEK -170 Million
|Decision by NCC AB's Board of Directors to repurchase own Series B shares and to adjust the dividend policy
|NCC AB to build residentials for students in Oslo
|NCC AB to construct rental apartments and retail premises in Oxelösund
|Invitation to presentation of NCC AB's interim report for the first quarter 2022
|NCC AB
|11,150
|+0,63 %