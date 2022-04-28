- (PLX AI) - Volvo Cars Q1 revenue SEK 74,300 million vs. estimate SEK 73,215 million.
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 6,000 million vs. estimate SEK 4,329 million
- • EBIT margin down to 7.9% from 8.1% this time last year
- • Electrified 'Recharge' line-up accounted for 34% of total sales in Q1, of which 8% were fully electric
- • Volvo Cars sold a total of 148,295 cars in the first quarter as the supply chain constraints affecting the company continued to slowly ease, the company said
- • The company expects marginal growth in sales volumes for the full year 2022, compared to 2021, although uncertainty is high
