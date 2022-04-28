

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Capgemini Group (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported first quarter revenues of 5.17 billion euros, up 21,0% year-on-year at current exchange rates and 17.7% at constant exchange rates. Organic growth was 16.3%, for the quarter. Bookings totaled 5.47 billion euros, up 26% year-on-year at constant exchange rates.



Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group, said: 'Capgemini delivered an excellent start of the year with a further growth acceleration versus the previous quarter. This is the fourth consecutive quarter with double digit growth.'



For 2022, the Group continues to target: revenue growth of 8% to 10% at constant currency; operating margin of 12.9% to 13.1%; and organic free cash flow above 1.70 billion euros.







