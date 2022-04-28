- (PLX AI) - Kindred Q1 gross winnings revenue GBP 246.7 million.
- • Q1 pretax profit GBP 7.6 million
- • Q1 net income GBP 6.4 million
- • Q1 EPS GBP 0.03
