- (PLX AI) - Hoist Finance Q1 EPS SEK 1.
- • Q1 CET1 capital ratio 9.9%
|Hoist Finance Q1 Pretax Profit SEK 155 Million
|07:36
|Hoist Finance interim report Q1 2022
|20.04.
|Invitation to Hoist Finance first quarter 2022 presentation
|13.04.
|Bulletin from Hoist Finance AB (publ)'s Annual General Meeting 13 April 2021
|13.04.
|Hoist Finance Sells UK Unsecured Operations; Enterprise Value SEK 4,500 Million
|(PLX AI) - Hoist Finance divests UK unsecured operations.• Hoist Finance says enterprise value of the transaction is approx. SEK 4,500 million• The net pre-tax transaction gain amounts to approx. SEK...
