- (PLX AI) - NCAB Group Q1 revenue SEK 1,141.3 million.
- • Q1 orders SEK 1,171.3 million
- • Q1 EBITA SEK 146.3 million
- • Q1 net income SEK 66.2 million
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:40
|NCAB Group Q1 EBIT SEK 93.8 Million
|Mi
|NCAB Targets Net Sales of SEK 8 Billion 2026
|(PLX AI) - NCAB Group targets net sales of SEK 8 billion in 2026.• NCAB Group targets EBITA of SEK 1 billion in 2026• Also targets dividend based on available cash flow amounting to approximately 50%...
|11.04.
|NCAB beendet geschäftliches Engagement in Russland
|28.02.
|NCAB Halts Delivery of Printed Circuit Boards to Russia
|(PLX AI) - NCAB halts delivery of printed circuit boards to Russian customers, whether or not affected by sanctions.• NCAB's Russian subsidiary contributed just under 5% of group EBITA 2021• Says NCAB...
|21.02.
|NCAB steigert Umsatz 2021 um über 50 Prozent
