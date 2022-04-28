- (PLX AI) - Sinch Q1 sales SEK 6,550 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 88 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 0.11
07:41
|Sinch AB: Interim report, January-March 2022
|January-March 2022
Net sales increased by 96 percent to SEK 6,550m (3,350).Gross profit grew by 156 percent to SEK 2,096m (820).EBITDA rose by 237 percent to SEK 648m (192).Adjusted EBITDA1 increased...
07:40
|Sinch Q1 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 760 Million
Fr
|Sinch AB (publ) has published its Annual Report for 2021
|Stockholm, Sweden - 22 April 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announced that it has published its Annual Report for 2021.
The...
12.04.
|Sinch AB: Mailgun by Sinch announces InboxReady on Salesforce AppExchange, the world's leading enterprise cloud marketplace
Mailgun's customers can now benefit from improved email deliverability
San Antonio, Texas and Stockholm, Sweden -- April 12, 2022 - Mailgun, a Sinch company, today announced that InboxReady...
12.04.
|Sinch AB: Invitation to presentation of Sinch's interim report for the first quarter 2022
|Stockholm, Sweden - April 12, 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, will publish its interim report for the first quarter 2022 on Thursday,...
