- (PLX AI) - DNB Q1 EPS NOK 4.71 vs. estimate NOK 3.69.
- • Q1 net interest income NOK 10,445 million vs. estimate NOK 10,393 million
- • Q1 net income NOK 7,555 million vs. estimate NOK 6,100 million
- • Q1 CET1 capital ratio 18.1% vs. estimate 18.4%
- • The increase was driven by a strong Norwegian economy and a high level of activity in the corporate market, the bank said
- • CEO says a number of international customers have sought to move to DNB, and see the bank as a safe haven in an unsettled world
- • There was record turnover in DNB's savings app, Spare, with our customers buying mutual funds worth more than NOK 2.7 billion: CEO
- • In the corporate market, we delivered the best quarter in the bank's 200-year history: CEO
