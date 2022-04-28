- (PLX AI) - Boliden Q1 revenue SEK 21,812 million.
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,466 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 14.51
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|42,100
|42,540
|07:59
|42,510
|43,090
|08:00
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:52
|Boliden Q1 EBIT SEK 5,038 Million
|(PLX AI) - Boliden Q1 revenue SEK 21,812 million.• Q1 adjusted EBIT SEK 4,466 million• Q1 EPS SEK 14.51
► Artikel lesen
|14.04.
|Boliden signs a EUR 850 million revolving credit facilities agreement
|12.04.
|Boliden plans $530m investment on Aitik mine's tailings dam
|11.04.
|Boliden to spend $530m on improving Aitik mine's tailings dam: Miner Boliden said on Monday it would ...
|11.04.
|Boliden Falls Nearly 7% as Company SEK 5 Billion Additional Spending on Aitik
|(PLX AI) - Boliden shares fell almost 7% after the company said it would spend SEK 5 billion over 2 years to adjust dam construction at Aitik. • There is a need to strengthen the current dam construction...
► Artikel lesen
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BOLIDEN AB
|42,300
|0,00 %