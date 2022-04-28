- (PLX AI) - AddLife Q1 net sales SEK 2,579 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK 225 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK 1.85
|07:52
|AddLife Q1 EBITA SEK 435 Million
|21.04.
|Fredrik Dalborg is appointed new President and CEO of AddLife
|01.04.
|AddLife acquires BioCat GmbH in Germany
|01.04.
|AddLife acquires O'Flynn Medical as add-on to Healthcare 21
|01.04.
|AddLife's Annual Report for 2021 is now published
|ADDLIFE AB
|22,660
|-3,16 %