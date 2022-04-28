- (PLX AI) - Betsson Q1 EBIT margin 13.9%.
- • Q1 revenue EUR 170.2 million, up 8%; organic growth 14%
- • Q1 EBIT EUR 23.6 million, down 13%
- • NOTE that Betsson now reports in EUR instead of SEK
- • The US investment is primarily focused on presenting the US adapted sportsbook to other operators within the framework of the B2B offering
- • Says ambition is to further strengthen our presence in North America by operating under a new license in the Ontario region in Canada starting this summer
- • Says aim to launch in Mexico together with local partner Big Bola Casino in 2022
- • Applications to operate in the Netherlands under the new license model were submitted during the quarter in line with the Group's plan
