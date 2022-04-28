Regulatory News:

The combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' meeting of VITURA (Paris:VTR) will be held on 18 May 2022 at 10 a.m., at Maison du Danemark 142, avenue des Champs-Elysées 75008 Paris.

The advance notice containing the agenda and draft resolutions was published in the legal gazette BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) on 11 April 2022 (bulletin no. 43).

The convening notice will be published in the legal gazette Les Petites Affiches (no. A22095964) on 29 April 2022 and will be published in the BALO (bulletin no. 51) on 29 April 2022.

The preparatory documents for the shareholders' meeting, referred to by Article R. 22-10-23 of the Commercial Code, have been posted on the company's website (www.vitura.fr).

The documents provided for by Article R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code will be kept available for shareholders as from the date on which the meeting is convened, in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions:

Any registered shareholder can, up to and including the fifth day prior to the meeting, ask the company to send him/her these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the submission of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts kept by the approved intermediary;

Any shareholder may take cognizance of said documents at the company's registered office.

VITURA

A French Société anonyme with a Board of Directors

With a share capital of €64 933 290.40

Registered office: 42 rue de Bassano 75008 Paris

Paris Companies and Commercial Registry No. 422 800 029

