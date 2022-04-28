London & Associated Properties Plc - Results for the 12 Months to 31 December 2021
LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:
RESULTS FOR 12 MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2021
The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view at www.lap.co.uk/investor-document/annual-report-and-accounts/. A copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1
HIGHLIGHTS
- Results attributable to shareholders close to break even compared to loss of £6.7 million last year
- Like-for-like consolidated property valuation shows small increase over previous year at £66.9 million (2020: £66.8 million)
- Like-for-like rental income increased 4.5% to £5.9 million reflecting stabilisation of rents achieved on new lettings
- Achieved £4.2 million of property sales - more than half of which from the disposal of 38,500 sq ft Runcorn industrial unit
- Occupancy levels of 96.0% at year-end against 92.2% in 2020 while rent collection levels up to 83% in Q1 2022 compared with 53% in the same period a year ago
- Overheads continued to be cut during period including moving to smaller premises
- Continued progress made repositioning Orchard Square, Sheffield into mixed-use and experiential location:
- Creation of Sheffield Plate comprising street food venue great success with waiting list of operators
- Further work underway to complement Sheffield Plate by introducing further restaurants and bars.
- Remainder of Orchard Square fully let
- Bisichi delivered EBITDA of £5.8 million against loss of £2.4 million in 2020
"LAP has made good progress overall. We have achieved this by continuing to focus on reducing costs, repositioning our portfolio away from fashion-orientated retail and shopping centres, and maintaining intensive management of our assets," Sir Michael Heller, Chairman, and John Heller, Chief Executive.
