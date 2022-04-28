London & Associated Properties Plc - Results for the 12 Months to 31 December 2021

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC:

RESULTS FOR 12 MONTHS TO 31 DECEMBER 2021

The 2021 Annual Report and Accounts is now available to view at www.lap.co.uk/investor-document/annual-report-and-accounts/. A copy has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1

HIGHLIGHTS

Results attributable to shareholders close to break even compared to loss of £6.7 million last year

Like-for-like consolidated property valuation shows small increase over previous year at £66.9 million (2020: £66.8 million)

Like-for-like rental income increased 4.5% to £5.9 million reflecting stabilisation of rents achieved on new lettings

Achieved £4.2 million of property sales - more than half of which from the disposal of 38,500 sq ft Runcorn industrial unit

industrial unit Occupancy levels of 96.0% at year-end against 92.2% in 2020 while rent collection levels up to 83% in Q1 2022 compared with 53% in the same period a year ago

Overheads continued to be cut during period including moving to smaller premises

Continued progress made repositioning Orchard Square, Sheffield into mixed-use and experiential location: Creation of Sheffield Plate comprising street food venue great success with waiting list of operators Further work underway to complement Sheffield Plate by introducing further restaurants and bars. Remainder of Orchard Square fully let

into mixed-use and experiential location: Bisichi delivered EBITDA of £5.8 million against loss of £2.4 million in 2020

"LAP has made good progress overall. We have achieved this by continuing to focus on reducing costs, repositioning our portfolio away from fashion-orientated retail and shopping centres, and maintaining intensive management of our assets," Sir Michael Heller, Chairman, and John Heller, Chief Executive.

