

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French drug major Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported Thursday that its first-quarter net income attributable to equity holders, on IFRS basis, climbed 28.3 percent to 2.01 billion euros from last year's 1.57 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 1.61 euros, up 28.8 percent from last year's 1.25 euros.



Business net income was 2.42 billion euros or 1.94 euros per share, compared to 2.02 billion euros or 1.61 euros a year ago.



In the first quarter of 2022, Sanofi sales were 9.67 billion euros, up 12.6% from 8.59 billion euros a year ago. Sales grew 8.6 percent at constant currency rates driven by Dupixent and CHC.



Based on the strong first quarter, the company said it is on track to deliver on fiscal 2022 financial guidance, despite the challenging business environment.



Sanofi expects 2022 business earnings per share to grow low double-digit at at constant exchange rates from prior year's business earnings per share of 6.56 euros.







