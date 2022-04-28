- (PLX AI) - Orexo Q1 revenue SEK 159.4 million.
- • Q1 EBITDA SEK 2.8 million
- • Q1 EPS SEK -0.69
|08:52
|Orexo Interim Report Q1 2022
|UPPSALA, Sweden, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Promising start to 2022
Q1 2022 highlights
Total net revenues of SEK 159.4 m (132.3) EBITDA of SEK 2.8 m (-23.9)...
|08:10
|Orexo Q1 EBIT SEK -13.2 Million
|Mi
|Orexo's partner Gesynta Pharma granted Orphan Drug Designation by the FDA for OX-MPI (GS-248) for the treatment of systemic sclerosis
|UPPSALA, Sweden, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo AB (publ.), (STO:ORX) (OTCQX:ORXOY), announces today that the company's partner Gesynta Pharma AB which owns all the rights to OX-MPI...
|21.04.
|Report from Orexo AB's annual general meeting
|UPPSALA, Sweden, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Election of the board of directors and auditor
The annual general meeting in Orexo AB (publ) on 21 April 2022 resolved, in accordance...
|31.03.
|Orexo publishes 2021 Annual Report
|UPPSALA, Sweden, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orexo's Annual Report for the 2021 has been published. The Annual Report can be downloaded on the company's website, www.orexo.com, and a PDF...
