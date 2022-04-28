- (PLX AI) - BioArctic Q1 revenue SEK 3.7 million.
- • Q1 net income SEK -44.1 million
|BioArctic Q1 Operating Profit SEK -44.1 Million
|Mi
|BioArctic: Modeling published in Neurology and Therapy suggests that lecanemab could delay progression to Alzheimer's dementia by several years
|STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioArctic AB's (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BIOA B) partner Eisai announced today that an article about long-term health outcomes of the investigational...
|20.04.
|AbbVie Walks Away From Parkinson's Drug Pact With BioArctic
|20.04.
|AbbVie ends partnership with BioArctic to develop treatment for Parkinson's disease
|20.04.
|AbbVie Walks Away From Alpha-synuclein Collaboration With BioArctic
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) has terminated its collaboration with BioArctic AB, a Swedish biopharma company, to develop alpha-synuclein antibodies, including ABBV-0805.The two companies...
