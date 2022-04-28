- (PLX AI) - Boozt Q1 revenue SEK 1,424 million vs. estimate SEK 1,400 million.
- • Q1 EBIT SEK -4.8 million
- • Q1 revenue growth 25.2%
- • Q1 EBIT margin -0.3%
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT margin 0.6%
