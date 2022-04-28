Anzeige
VK Company Limited unaudited results for Q1 2022

DJ VK Company Limited unaudited results for Q1 2022

VK Company (VKCO) VK Company Limited unaudited results for Q1 2022 28-Apr-2022 / 09:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VK Company Limited unaudited results for Q1 2022

April 28, 2022. VK Company Limited (LSE, MOEX: VKCO, hereinafter referred to as "the Company" and together with its subsidiaries "VK" or "the Group"), today releases unaudited IFRS results and segment financial information for the three months ended 31 March 2022.

Performance highlights*

Results for the three months ended 31 March 2022:

-- Q1 2022 Group Total Adjusted revenue grew 9% YoY to RUB 30,902m. Total IFRS revenue was up 10% YoY to RUB30,577m.

-- Q1 2022 Group Total Adjusted EBITDA declined 51% YoY to RUB 2,961m

-- Q1 2022 Group Total Adjusted net loss was RUB (7,370m), compared to Q1 2021 Total Adjusted net loss ofRUB (998m), including the following contributions from key strategic associates and joint ventures:? O2O JV: RUB (5,104m) in Q1 2022 vs RUB (3,313m) in Q1 2021, including RUB (1,763m) contribution fromCitymobil in Q1 2022 vs RUB (1,278m) in Q1 2021; - AER JV: RUB (828m) in Q1 2022 vs RUB (478m) in Q1 2021; - Uchi Group: RUB 37m in Q1 2022 vs RUB 46m in Q1 2021; - Umskul: RUB 69m in Q1 2022 (the Group acquired the 25% stake in October 2021)

-- Q1 2022 Group Total IFRS net loss was RUB (54,907m), compared to Q1 2021 Total IFRS net loss of RUB(2,457m), including the following contributions from key strategic associates and joint ventures:? O2O JV: RUB (9,301m) in Q1 2022 vs RUB (3,495m) in Q1 2021, including RUB (5,365m) contribution fromCitymobil in Q1 2022 vs RUB (1,278m)in Q1 2021; - AER JV: RUB (1,228m) in Q1 2022 vs RUB (641m) in Q1 2021; - Uchi Group: RUB (34m) in Q1 2022 vs RUB 46m in Q1 2021; - Umskul: RUB 36m in Q1 2022 (the Group acquired the 25% stake in October 2021) 

RUB millions    Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
Adjusted revenue  28,290 30,902  9% 
Revenue      27,735 30,577  10% 
Adjusted EBITDA  6,071  2,961  -51% 
Adjusted net loss (998)  (7,370) 
Net loss      (2,457) (54,907)

* This release presents Adjusted revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net profit/loss, which are non-IFRS financial measures. 

RUB millions             Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
Online advertising Revenue      10,471 11,106 6% 
Adjustments: 
Barter revenues           -    (15) 
Online advertising Adjusted revenue 10,471 11,091 6% 
MMO games Revenue          9,399  9,506  1% 
Adjustments: 
Changes in deferred revenues     25   487 
MMO games Adjusted revenue      9,424  9,993  6% 
Community IVAS Revenue        4,359  4,893  12% 
Adjustments: 
Changes in deferred revenues     118   (25) 
Community IVAS Adjusted revenue   4,477  4,868  9% 
Education Technology services    1,740  2,822  62% 
Revenue 
Adjustments: 
Changes in deferred revenues     412   (113) 
Education Technology services    2,152  2,709  26% 
Adjusted revenue 
Other Revenue            1,766  2,250  27% 
Adjustments: 
Changes in deferred revenues     -    (9) 
Other Adjusted revenue        1,766  2,241  27%

VK's net debt position excluding lease liabilities at the end of March stood at RUB 54,387m (RUB 70,689m including lease liabilities). Net Debt (including lease liabilities) to LTM Adjusted EBITDA was 2.46x as of the end of March.

Due to the ongoing suspension of trading of VK's GDRs on the London Stock Exchange, a "De-listing Event" for VK convertible bonds has occurred. The Company is developing a proposal to the bondholders to address the event and possible alternatives to the put option exercise together with the appointed advisors.

The Company has also announced a number of changes to the Board of Directors as well as the management team in year-to-date. The Board of Directors was enhanced with additions of a number of Russian Scientific Community Members, along with appointments of a number of senior leaders in areas such as AI, Information Security, Investments and Business Development, Marketing and others within the management team. VK has also added a new position of a dedicated ESG Manager as a reflection of its ongoing focus on the sustainable development agenda.

Given the still limited visibility and high level of uncertainty, the Company refrains from providing forward guidance and outlook at this stage. While there will be no regular results call at this time, VK welcomes any queries from its stakeholders using the Investor Relations contact details below and remains available for individual incoming call requests.

In our effort to further enhance our reporting quality, we transformed Group's aggregate segment financial information previously presented in the form of management (CODM) accounts starting from Q1 2022 results. In addition to IFRS-based disclosure, we will report adjusted metrics, which are used in the management decision making process, with a clear transition between IFRS-based results and adjusted metrics to be provided, including within segmental disclosure.

In 2022 the Company changed its approach to allocation of corporate service expenses. Previous period (2021) was restated accordingly for comparison basis with related reference file available on the VK website: https://vk.company/ en/investors/materials/. The Company analyzed functionality of key services and defined appropriate drivers to allocate expenses for each service. Previously the Company applied a single driver in allocation of all such expenses based on the share of each segment in direct costs.

Segmental highlights

Communications and Social segment

The segment's Adjusted revenue was up 9% YoY to RUB 14.6bn in Q1 2022, with advertising revenue and Community IVAS being the largest revenue components. The segment's IFRS revenue was up 10% YoY to RUB 14.6bn in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA declined by 13% YoY to RUB 4.9bn in Q1 (with a margin of 34% vs 42% a year ago) due to higher personnel expenses and investments into music content.

Communications and Social Segment Performance - Q1 2022 

RUB millions         Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
Revenue            13,301 14,644 10% 
Adjustments: 
Changes in deferred revenues 117   (34) 
Adjusted revenue       13,418 14,610 9% 
External revenue       13,362 14,577 
Intersegment revenue     56   33 
Operating expenses      (7,804) (9,701) 24% 
Adjusted EBITDA        5,614  4,909  -13% 
Adj. EBITDA margin, %     42%   34%   -8pp

VKontakte

VKontakte maintains its lead among social networks in Russia with an average MAU of 73.4mn (+1.3% YoY) and DAU of 47.2mn in Q1. March marked several new records, including Russia MAU of 75.8mn, peak Russia DAU of 50mn, along with global MAU exceeding 100mn for the first time (100.4mn, +2.4% YoY). As of March, mobile time spent on VKontakte was at 44.2 minutes per day and as high as 57.1 minutes per day for the most engaged age group, 12-24 y.o*.

The number of VK Mini Apps rose by 43% YoY in March to 42,000, with an average MAU of 41.8mn in Q1 (+8.4% YoY). In the meantime, in-app ad revenue of mini apps and games on the VK Mini Apps platform grew by 89% YoY in Q1.

VK Video (rolled out in October 2021) reached an all-time high of 2.45bn daily views in March with average daily views at 2.11bn for the quarter. In March, VK Video was scaled to Smart TVs. VKontakte saw growth in video views on the social network itself, with 957mn (+20% YoY) in average daily views in Q1, peaking at >1.3bn views in March.

VKontakte is seeing an increase in content creation and consumption in Russia. In March, the number of created communities increased by 68% YoY, while the number of confirmed friend requests was up 30% YoY. The number of newly registered users also rose by 63% YoY, and news feed views increased by 16% YoY.

Creators using VK Donut earned over RUB 67mn in Q1 (+25% QoQ), with the number of public pages using VK Donut up 1.6x YoY and the number of paid community subscribers up 2x YoY in Q1.

The total number of active businesses on VKontakte reached 2.4mn in March.

* Source: Mediascope, March 2022, Russia (all cities, age 12+), Mobile.

Odnoklassniki (OK)

Average Russia MAU stood at 38mn in Q1, with high engagement reflected in more than 8.9bn virtual gifts, 580mn postcards and 545mn stickers sent during the quarter. The number of new user registrations in March grew +17.8% YoY and the number of restored profiles grew +30.5% YoY, driven by the 25-45 y.o. age group, with new users demonstrating above average engagement.

Moments MAU reached 28.5mn in March (+1.7x YoY). The number of views stood at 450mn (+2.2x YoY) and reactions at 41mn (+2x YoY) in Q1.

Payments to game developers for advertising in their projects increased by 2.2x YoY in Q1.

Pulse and Relap (recommendation platforms)

In Q1, Pulse DAU stood at 7.6mn (+32% YoY), with MAU of 86.8mn (+40% YoY). Relap DAU stood at 7.4mn (+0.1% YoY) in Q1, with MAU of 100mn (+0.3% YoY). Combined Adjusted revenue reached RUB 559mn in Q1 (+224% YoY). Timespent per active user increased by 17% YoY to 13.5 minutes.

Games segment (represented by MY.GAMES)

MY.GAMES Bookings (Revenue adjusted for changes in deferred revenue or Adjusted revenue) increased by 5.3% YoY to RUB 11.5bn. 94% of Bookings came from F2P games, with mobile share at 76% of the total in Q1 (versus 78% in Q1 2021).

The Games segment Adjusted EBITDA declined to RUB 0.2bn (versus RUB 2.1bn in Q1 2021) due to heavy user acquisition (UA) investments.

Average MAU stood at 27.9mn in Q1 (+33.6% YoY). The share of monthly paying users declined to 3.8% given the higher exposure to the hyper casual genre.

Games Segment Performance - Q1 2022 

RUB millions         Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
Revenue            10,925 11,061  1% 
Adjustments: 
Changes in deferred revenues 26   474 
Bookings (Adjusted revenue)  10,951 11,535  5% 
External revenue       10,927 11,498 
Intersegment revenue     24   37 
Operating expenses      (8,872) (11,314) 28% 
Adjusted EBITDA        2,079  221   -89% 
Adj. EBITDA margin, %     19%   2%    -17pp

EdTech segment (represented by Skillbox Holding Limited), which includes Skillbox, Geekbrains, Skillfactory, Mentorama, Lerna

Adjusted revenue rose by 27% YoY to RUB 2.7bn in Q1 2022, while the segment's IFRS revenue was up 62% YoY to RUB 2.8bn. EdTech delivered an Adjusted EBITDA loss of RUB 0.4bn in Q1 compared to a loss of RUB 0.1bn in Q1 2021 due to weaker demand in March and accrued tax reserves in 1Q.

EdTech Segment Performance - Q1 2022 

RUB millions         Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
Revenue            1,740  2,826  62% 
Adjustments: 
Changes in deferred revenues 412   (100) 
Adjusted revenue       2,152  2,726  27% 
External revenue       2,152  2,712 
Intersegment revenue     -    14 
Operating expenses      (2,276) (3,151) 38% 
Adjusted EBITDA        (124)  (425)  243% 
Adj. EBITDA margin, %     -6%   -16%  -10pp

The platforms reached 10.8mn in combined cumulative registered learners as of the end of March, up 1.5x YoY, with 0.5mn in new registrations during the quarter. The cumulative number of paying learners approached 383,000, up 1.9x YoY, with nearly 34,000 of new paying learners added during Q1.

New Initiatives segment

The segment's Adjusted revenue was up 15% to RUB 2.1bn in Q1, with B2B (including Cloud) being the main growth contributor. New Initiatives Adjusted EBITDA loss amounted to RUB 1.7bn (vs. the loss of RUB 1.3bn in Q1 2021), which implies a -78% margin.

New Initiatives Segment Performance - Q1 2022 

RUB millions      Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
Revenue        1,850  2,125  15% 
Adjusted revenue    1,850  2,125  15% 
External revenue    1,849  2,115 
Intersegment revenue  1    10 
Operating expenses   (3,117) (3,786) 21% 
Adjusted EBITDA    (1,267) (1,661) 31% 
Adj. EBITDA margin, % -68%  -78%  -10pp

VK Clips (short video)

Daily views of VK Clips averaged 471mn (+111% YoY) in Q1, with a new record of 1bn daily views reached on 3 April. Content creators posted more than 4mn new Clips in Q1 (+154% YoY). In March, VK Clips launched a RUB 100mn grant program to support content creators.

Youla (classifieds)

Average MAU grew by 27% YoY reaching 42mn in Q1, stimulated by the ongoing rollout of VK Classifieds - 196,000 Groups in VKontakte are now able to show relevant listings via VK Classifieds.

Joint Ventures

O2O JV (equal 45.01% ownership between Sber and VK: Delivery Club 98%, Samokat 85%, r_keeper 99%, Local Kitchen 85%, Citymobil 97%, Citydrive 77%)

GMV of O2O JV reached RUB 56bn (+39% YoY) in Q1, with +84 YoY growth excluding Citymobil*. Adjusted EBITDA?burn stood at minus RUB 6.4bn with e-grocery being the main investment area. At the same time, continuous focus on operational efficiency resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of minus 11% (as % of GMV), an improvement versus minus 16% in Q1 2021. 

Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
GMV, RUB mn           40,596 56,336 39% 
Revenue, RUB mn         10,320 22,544 118% 
Adjusted EBITDA, RUB mn     -6,476 -6,379 -1.5% 
Adj.EBITDA margin, as % of GMV -16%  -11%  4.6%

Key-asset highlights

Delivery Club generated RUB 4.8bn in revenue (+75% YoY) in Q1, with a 71% YoY growth in orders (to 30.2mn). 1P orders stood at 67% of total platform orders in Q1 (versus 59% in Q1 2021), while e-grocery orders amounted to 29% of total (versus 11% in Q1 2021), with a new milestone of 120,000+ in daily delivered orders from retail stores reached in March. Delivery Club's partner network reached almost 56,900 in March (+31% YoY), including around 9,500 retail stores.

As a result of the expanding offer and the ongoing improvements in the service level (with an average delivery time of 29.6 minutes in Moscow in March), the average frequency increased QoQ and YoY, with 5.4 orders/active user in Q1 and the number of active customers up 19% YoY to 5.6mn. 

Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
Revenue, RUB mn        2,770  4,842  75% 
Number of orders, mn      17.6  30.2  71% 
Share of egrocery orders    11%   29% 
Share of 1P orders       59%   67% 
Number of vendors, thousands, 43.3  56.9  31% 
end of period 
Active customers, mn      4.7   5.6   19% 
Average frequency, orders   3.8   5.41  44%

Samokat grew revenue by 2.6x YoY (to RUB 15.3bn) in Q1, with 28.5mn in orders (+2.6x YoY), including up to 317,000 in daily orders in March. Samokat launched operations in 9 new cities in Q1, now available across 49 Russian cities with access to 32% of the local population.

Samokat's dark store base reached 1,092 in March (+2.2x YoY), being among the largest globally.

The category base continues to expand with an addition of ready-to-eat food and Beauty in Moscow. The private label SKU base reached 764 and contributed almost 20% of revenue in Q1. 

Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
GMV, RUB mn             6,872  17,941 161% 
Revenue, RUB mn           5,899  15,312 160% 
Share of revenue from private label 16%   19% 
assortment 
Number of orders, mn         11.1  28.5  157% 
Number of dark stores        490   1,092  123%

Citydrive grew rides by 1.8x YoY in Q1 through its 9,375 car park with GMV more than doubling to RUB 1.3bn. 

Q1 2021 Q1 2022 YoY, % 
GMV, RUB mn          614   1,318  115% 
Number of rides, mn      1.6   2.9   83% 
Number of cars, end of period 4,386  9,375  114%

*O2O JV has signed legally binding documents on the sale of Citymobil assets on April 15th. The deal is scheduled to be closed in Q2 2022.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Tatiana Volochkovich

Phone: +7 495 725 6357 extension: 3434

E-mail: t.volochkovich@vk.team

Press

Alina Fedorova Mobile: +7 916 238 1297 E-mail: alina.fedorova@vk.team

Cautionary Statement regarding Forward Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This press release contains statements of expectation and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the Group. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "forecast", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might", the negative of such terms or other similar expressions including "outlook" or "guidance". The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and may be beyond the Group's control. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements herein. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward looking statements included herein, including competition in the marketplace, changes in consumer preferences, the degree of Internet penetration and online advertising in Russia, concerns about data security, claims of intellectual property infringement, adverse media speculation, changes in political, social, legal or economic conditions in Russia, exchange rate fluctuations, and the Group's success in identifying and responding to these and other risks involved in its business, including those referenced under "Risk Factors" in the Group's public filings. The forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date they were made, and the Group does not intend to amend or update these statements except to the extent required by law to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof.

About VK

VK develops the ecosystem helping millions of people with their day-to-day needs online. More than 90% of the Russian internet audience use it every day.

The ecosystem enables people to keep in touch (using social networks OK and VKontakte, messaging apps and email service), play video games (via MY.GAMES), get and offer items and services (via Youla), order food and grocery delivery (via Delivery Club, Samokat and Local Kitchen), get a ride (with Citydrive), master new skills (at GeekBrains, Skillbox and other educational services), buy and sell at AliExpress Russia and fulfill other needs.

The VK ecosystem features a number of shared elements bringing the services together. Users can sign in to different services with a single VK ID account, pay and earn cash back with the VK Pay platform, get discounts and deals with VK Combo, access their favorite services via the VK Mini Apps platform - and the Marusya voice assistant can help with any task.

The company offers enterprises to employ its dynamic ecosystem to digitize their business processes, providing a range of solutions from online promotion and predictive analytics to corporate social networks, cloud services and enterprise automation.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (REGULATION 596/2014/EU) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Filing of the Annual Report for FY 2021 and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for Q1 2021

The Group's Annual Report and audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS and accompanied by an independent auditor's report have been filed on the National Storage Mechanism appointed by the Financial Conduct Authority and can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism or on the Group's website at https:// vk.company/media/files/vkarfy2021.pdf

The Group's interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2021 prepared in accordance with IFRS and accompanied by an independent auditor's review report have been filed on the National Storage Mechanism appointed by the Financial Conduct Authority and can be accessed at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism or on the Group's website at http:// vk.company/media/files/vkifrsq12022.pdf.

* 

Three months ended 31 March 
RUB millions 
                  2021    2022   YoY, % 
Revenue 
Online advertising          10,471   11,106  6.1% 
MMO games              9,399   9,506  1.1% 
Community IVAS            4,359   4,893  12.3% 
Education technology services    1,740   2,822  62.2% 
Other revenue            1,766   2,250  27.4% 
Total revenue            27,735   30,577  10.2% 
Adjustments 
Barter revenues           -     (15)   n/m 
Changes in deferred revenues     555    340   -38.7% 
Total adjusted revenue**       28,290   30,902  9.2% 
 
Operating expenses 
Personnel expenses          (7,964)  (13,792) 73.2% 
Agent/partner fees          (7,832)  (9,021)  15.2% 
Marketing expenses          (5,799)  (7,468)  28.8% 
Server hosting expenses       (203)   (210)   3.4% 
Professional services        (343)   (281)   -18.1% 
Other operating expenses, excl. D&A (409)   (1,344)  n/m 
Total operating expenses       (22,550) (32,116) 42.4% 
Adjustments 
Share-based payment transactions   306    4,159   n/m 
Other                25    16    -36.0% 
Adjusted EBITDA**          6,071   2,961  -51.2% 
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %      21.5%   9.6% 
 
Net loss               (2,457)  (54,907) n/m 
Net loss margin           -8.9%   -179.6% 
 
Adjusted Net loss**         (998)   (7,370)  n/m 
Adjusted Net loss margin      -3.5%   -23.8%

(*) The numbers in this table and further in the document may not exactly foot or cross-foot due to rounding.

(**) Please refer to "Presentation of Segment Financial Information" for reconciliation of non-IFRS measures (Adj.revenue, Adj EBITDA and Adj. net income/(loss) to IFRS

Operating Segments

In order to assess operational performance and allocate resources, the Chief Executive Officer of the Group, who is the Group's Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM), reviews selected items of each segment's income statement, assuming 100% ownership in all of the Group's key operating subsidiaries, based on management reporting.

In our effort to further enhance our reporting quality and transparency, the Group's aggregate segment financial information previously presented in the form of management (CODM) accounts has been transformed starting from Q1 2022. In addition to IFRS-based disclosure, we have reported adjusted metrics, which are used in the management decision making process, with a clear transition between IFRS-based results and adjusted metrics to be provided, including within segmental disclosure.

Revenue in Segments Performance correspond with revenue according to IFRS. To supplement the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with IFRS, we have presented the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net profit.

The composition of the reporting segments reflects the Group's strategy, the way the business is managed and units' interconnection within its eco-system. The Group has identified the following reportable segments on this basis:

-- Communications and Social;

-- Games;

-- Education Technologies (EdTech); and

-- New initiatives,

The Communications and Social segment includes email, instant messaging and portal (main page and media projects). It earns substantially all revenues from display and context advertising. This segment also aggregates the Group's social network Vkontakte and two other social networks (OK and My World) and earns revenues from (i) commission from application developers based on the respective applications' revenue, (ii) user payments for virtual gifts, stickers and music subscriptions and (iii) online advertising, including display and context advertising. It also includes Search and music services. These businesses have similar nature and economic characteristics as they are represented by social networks and online communications, common type of customers for their products and services and are regulated under a similar regulatory environment.

The Games segment contains online gaming services, including MMO, social and mobile games, games streaming and platform solutions operated by the Group under the MY.GAMES brand and within the MY.GAMES ecosystem. It earns substantially all revenues from (i) sale of virtual in-game items to users (f2p) or sale of digital copies of the games (b2p), (ii) royalties for games and gaming solutions licensed to third-party online game operators (iii) in-game advertising and (iv) revenues from streaming services and gaming platform services.

The EdTech segment includes the Group's online education platforms with educational courses and programs (such as GeekBrains, Skillbox and Skillfactory) and earns substantially all revenue from individuals for education technology services.

The New initiatives reportable segment represents separate operating segments aggregated in one reportable segment for their similar nature of newly acquired or newly launched and dynamically developing businesses. This segment primarily consists of Youla classifieds that earns substantially all revenues from advertising and listing fees, VK Clips with potential to become a major separate product with the planned launch of own application and target presence across the various Group's services, B2B new projects including cloud along with other services, that are considered insignificant by the CODM for the purposes of performance review.

Since Q1 2022 the Group has changed its approach to allocation of corporate services expenses. The Group has analyzed the functionality of key services and defined appropriate drivers to allocate expenses of each service. Previously the Group applied a single driver in allocation of all corporate services expenses, based on the share of each segment in direct costs.

Non-allocated items - Allocations exclude services that are mostly related to general group issues, as well as expenses that cannot be tied to a particular BU, such as PR, Investor Relations, Government Relations, and other services.

Operating Segments Performance - Q1 2022 

RUB millions         Communications and   Games  EdTech New     Non-allocated Eliminations Group 
               Social                  initiatives 
Revenue            14,644         11,061  2,826  2,125    15      (94)     30,577 
Adjustments 
Barter revenues        -            -    -    -      (15)     -      (15) 
Changes in deferred revenues  (34)          474   (100)  -      -       -      340 
Adjusted revenue        14,610         11,535  2,726  2,125    -       (94)     30,902 
External revenue        14,577         11,498  2,712  2,115    -       -      30,902 
Intersegment revenue      33           37    14   10      -       (94)     - 
Total operating expenses    (9,701)                 (3,786)   (4,258)    94     (32,116) 
                           (11,314) (3,151) 
Adjustments 
Share-based payment      -            -    -    -      4,159     -      4,159 
transactions 
Other             -            -    -    -      16      -      16 
Adjusted EBITDA        4,909          221   (425)  (1,661)   (83)     -      2,961 
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %   33.6%          1.9%   -15.6% -78.2%    -       -      9.6% 
Group Adjusted net loss                                             (7,370) 
Adjusted profit margin, %                                           -23.8% 
Including Share of loss of equity accounted associates and 
joint ventures: 
Aliexpress Russia JV                                              (828) 
O2O JV                                                     (5,104) 
Umskul associate                                                69 
Uchi.ru associate                                                37 
Other                                                      (41)

Operating Segments Performance - Q1 2021 

RUB millions          Communications and   Games  EdTech New     Non-allocated Eliminations Group 
                Social                 initiatives 
Revenue            13,301         10,925 1,740  1,850    0       (81)     27,735 
Adjustments 
Changes in deferred revenues  117           26   412   -      -       -      555 
Adjusted revenue        13,418         10,951 2,152  1,850    -       (81)     28,290 
External revenue        13,362         10,927 2,152  1,849    -       -      28,290 
Intersegment revenue      56           24   -    1      -       (81)     - 
Total operating expenses    (7,804)                 (3,117)   (562)     81 
                            (8,872) (2,276)                     (22,550) 
Adjustments 
Share-based payment       -            -    -    -      306      -      306 
transactions 
Other              -            -    -    -      25      -      25 
Adjusted EBITDA         5,614          2,079  (124)  (1,267)   (231)     -      6,071 
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %   41.8%          19.0%  -5.8%  -68.5%           0.0%     21.5% 
Group Adjusted net loss                                             (998) 
Net Adjusted profit margin, %                                         -3.5% 
Including Share of loss of equity accounted associates and 
joint ventures: 
Aliexpress Russia JV                                              (478) 
O2O JV                                                     (3,313) 
Uchi.ru associate                                                46 
Other                                                      801

Liquidity

As of 31 March 2022, the Group had RUB 19,086m of cash and RUB 73,473m of debt outstanding (excluding lease liabilities), therefore the Group's net debt position was RUB 54,387 million.

Presentation of Segment Financial Information

The Group aggregate segment financial information is derived from the financial information used by management to manage the Group's business by aggregating the segment financial data of the Group's operating segments and eliminating intra-segment and inter-segment revenues and expenses. Group aggregate segment financial information differs significantly from the financial information presented on the face of the Group's consolidated financial statements in accordance with IFRS. In particular:

-- The Group's segment financial information excludes certain IFRS adjustments which are not analysed bymanagement in assessing the core operating performance of the business. Such adjustments affect such major areas asrevenue recognition, share-based payment transactions, disposal of and impairment of investments, fair valueadjustments, amortisation and impairment thereof, net foreign exchange gains and losses, as well as irregularnon-recurring items that occur from time to time and are evaluated for adjustment as and when they occur. The taxeffect of these adjustments is also excluded from segment reporting.

-- Segment revenues do not reflect certain other adjustments required when presenting consolidated revenuesunder IFRS. For example, segment revenue excludes barter revenues and adjustments to defer online gaming, socialnetwork and education revenues under IFRS.

A reconciliation of group adjusted EBITDA to IFRS consolidated loss before income tax expense of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and 2022 is presented below: 

RUB millions                                            Q1 2022  Q1 2021 
Group Adjusted EBITDA                                        2,961   6,071 
Barter revenue                                           15     - 
Changes in deferred revenues                                     (340)   (555) 
Share-based payment transactions                                   (4,159)  (306) 
Other                                                (16)   (25) 
Depreciation and amortisation                                    (5,272)  (4,430) 
Impairment of intangible assets                                   (1,009)  - 
Share of loss of equity accounted associates and joint ventures                   (10,568) (3,289) 
Finance income                                           256    130 
Finance expenses                                           (6,757)  (962) 
Other non-operating (loss)/income                                  (85)   39 
Goodwill impairment                                         (9,256)  - 
Net (loss)/gain on derivative financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss (4,440) 1,299 
Impairment of equity accounted associates and joint ventures                     (12,825) - 
Loss on remeasurement of financial instruments                            (150)   (174) 
Expected credit loss allowance on restricted cash                          (3,736) - 
Net foreign exchange loss                                      (1,724)  (600) 
Consolidated loss before income tax expense under IFRS                        (57,105) (2,802)

A reconciliation of Group adjusted net loss to IFRS consolidated net loss of the Group for the three months ended 31 March 2021 and 2022 is presented below: 

RUB millions                                           Q1 2022  Q1 2021 
Group Adjusted net loss                                      (7,370)  (998) 
Changes in deferred revenues                                    (340)   (555) 
Share-based payment transactions                                  (4,159)  (306) 
Other non-operating (loss)/income                                 (85)   39 
Goodwill impairment                                        (9,256)  - 
Impairment of intangible assets                                  (1,009)  - 
Net (loss)/gain on financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss      (4,440) 1,299 
Impairment of equity accounted associates and joint ventures                    (12,825) - 
Loss on remeasurement of financial instruments                           (150)   (174) 
Expected credit loss allowance on restricted cash                         (3,736) - 
Net foreign exchange loss                                     (1,724)  (600) 
Amortisation of fair value adjustments to intangible assets                    (841)   (1,006) 
Net loss on financial liabilities at amortised cost                        (5,626)  (216) 
Differences in recognition of net share in loss of equity accounted associates and joint ventures (4,701)  (345) 
Other                                               (38)   (119) 
Tax effect of the adjustments                                   1,393   524 
Consolidated net loss under IFRS                                  (54,907) (2,457)

Interim Condensed Consolidated IFRS Statement of Financial Position 

RUB millions                              March 31, December 31, 
                                    2022   2021 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets 
Investments in equity accounted associates and joint ventures     33,935  48,921 
Goodwill                                129,344  138,600 
Right-of-use assets                          15,110  14,843 
Other intangible assets                        17,238  18,324 
Property and equipment                         18,035  15,798 
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss         6,749   6,903 
Deferred income tax assets                       6,688   5,157 
Long-term loans issued                         64    69 
Advance under office lease contracts                  461    462 
Total non-current assets                        227,624  249,077 
Current assets 
Trade accounts receivable                       16,771  20,688 
Prepaid income tax                           841    359 
Prepaid expenses and advances to suppliers               3,167   2,353 
Loans issued                              107    109 
Inventories                              143    157 
Other current assets                          2,117   1,445 
Cash and cash equivalents                       19,086  23,737 
Total current assets                          42,232  48,848 
Total assets                              269,856  297,925 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 
Issued capital                             -     - 
Share premium                             80,616  79,397 
Treasury shares                             (1,039)  (1,044) 
Retained earnings                           35,279  89,985 
Foreign currency translation reserve                  5,182   1,578 
Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent       120,038  169,916 
Non-controlling interests                       109    346 
Total equity                              120,147  170,262 
Non-current liabilities 
Deferred income tax liabilities                    1,060   1,228 
Deferred revenue                            1,489   1,455 
Non-current lease liabilities                     10,915  11,327 
Non-current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss 1,015   879 
Long-term interest-bearing loans and bonds               23,410  50,810 
Other non-current liabilities                     579    522 
Total non-current liabilities                     38,468  66,221 
Current liabilities 
Trade accounts payable                         15,650  14,541 
Income tax payable                           2,857   3,208 
VAT and other taxes payable                      5,079   4,391 
Deferred revenue and customer advances                 18,831  17,980 
Short-term portion of long-term interest-bearing loans and bonds    50,063  7,078 
Current lease liabilities                       5,387   4,121 
Current financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss   3,829   - 
Other payables and accrued expenses                  9,545   10,123 
Total current liabilities                       111,241  61,442 
Total liabilities                           149,709  127,663 
Total equity and liabilities                      269,856  297,925

Interim Condensed Consolidated IFRS Statement of Comprehensive Income 

Three months ended March 
RUB millions                                         31, 
                                               2022     2021 
Online advertising                                      11,106    10,471 
MMO games                                          9,506     9,399 
Community IVAS                                        4,893     4,359 
Education technology services                                2,822     1,740 
Other revenue                                        2,250     1,766 
Total revenue                                        30,577    27,735 
 
Personnel expenses                                      (13,792)   (7,964) 
Agent/partner fees                                      (9,021)    (7,832) 
Marketing expenses                                      (7,468)    (5,799) 
Server hosting expenses                                    (210)     (203) 
Professional services                                     (281)     (343) 
Other operating expenses                                   (1,344)    (409) 
Total operating expenses                                   (32,116)   (22,550) 
Depreciation and amortisation                                 (5,272)    (4,430) 
Impairment of intangible assets                                (1,009)   - 
Share of loss of equity accounted associates and joint ventures                (10,568)   (3,289) 
Finance income                                        256      130 
Finance expenses                                       (6,757)    (962) 
Other non-operating (loss)/gain                                (85)     39 
Goodwill impairment                                      (9,256)   - 
Net (loss)/gain on financial assets and liabilities at fair value through profit or loss   (4,440)   1,299 
Impairment of equity accounted associates and joint ventures                 (12,825)   - 
Loss on remeasurement of financial instruments                        (150)     (174) 
Expected credit loss allowance on restricted cash                       (3,736)   - 
Net foreign exchange loss                                   (1,724)    (600) 
Loss before income tax expense                                (57,105)   (2,802) 
Income tax benefit                                      2,198     345 
Net loss                                           (54,907)   (2,457) 
Other comprehensive income 
Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods 
Effect of translation to presentation currency of Group's joint ventures           1,002     229 
Exchange difference on translation of foreign operations                   2,602     387 
Total other comprehensive income that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent  3,604     616 
periods 
Total other comprehensive income net of tax effect of 0                   3,604     616 
Total comprehensive loss, net of tax                             (51,303)   (1,841) 
 
Net loss, attributable to: 
Equity holders of the parent                                 (54,706)   (2,465) 
Non-controlling interests                                   (201)    8 
 
Total comprehensive loss, net of tax, attributable to: 
Equity holders of the parent                                 (51,102)   (1,849) 
Non-controlling interests                                   (201)    8 
Loss per share, in RUB: 
Basic loss per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent          (242)     (11) 
Diluted earnings per share attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent       n/a      n/a

Interim Condensed Consolidated IFRS Statement of Cash Flows 

RUB millions                            Three months ended March Three months ended March 
                                  31, 2022         31, 2021 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Loss before income tax                        (57,105)         (2,802) 
Adjustments to reconcile loss before income tax to cash flows: 
Depreciation and amortisation                    5,272           4,430 
Impairment of intangible assets                   1,009           - 
Share of loss of equity accounted associates and joint ventures   10,568          3,289 
Finance income                            (256)           (130) 
Finance expenses                          6,757           962 
Expected credit loss allowance on trade receivables         247            122 
Expected credit loss allowance on restricted cash          3,736           - 
Goodwill impairment                         9,256           - 
Net loss/(gain) on financial assets and liabilities at fair value  4,440           (1,299) 
through profit or loss 
Impairment of equity accounted associates and joint ventures    12,825          - 
Loss on remeasurement of financial instruments           150            174 
Net foreign exchange loss                      1,724           600 
?ash settled and equity settled share-based payments        1,224           306 
Other non-cash items                        88             (26) 
Change in operating assets and liabilities: 
Decrease in accounts receivable                   4,785           1,464 
(Increase)/decrease in prepaid expenses and advances to suppliers  (884)          28 
Increase in inventories and other assets               (83)           (1,277) 
Increase/(decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses    8             (55) 
Decrease in other non-current assets                1             271 
Increase in deferred revenue and customer advances         885            670 
Increase in financial assets at fair value through profit or loss  (464)           (1,426) 
Operating cash flows before interest and income taxes        4,183           5,301 
Interest received                          168            51 
Interest paid                            (1,579)          (842) 
Income tax paid                           (334)           (617) 
Net cash provided by operating activities              2,438           3,893 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Cash paid for property and equipment                 (4,255)          (1,887) 
Cash paid for intangible assets                   (1,370)          (819) 
Dividends received from equity accounted associates         -             461 
Loans issued                             (5,160)          (3,836) 
Loans collected                           75            - 
Cash paid for acquisitions of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired  -             (192) 
Cash paid for investments in equity accounted associates and joint  (2,000)          (103) 
ventures 
Net cash used in investing activities                (12,710)         (6,376) 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Payment of lease liabilities                     (1,115)          (956) 
Loans received                           10,014          - 
Loans repaid                             (1,767)          (653) 
Cash paid for non-controlling interests in subsidiaries       -             (24) 
Dividends paid by subsidiaries to non-controlling shareholders    (36)           (53) 
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities         7,096           (1,686) 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents              (3,176)          (4,169) 
Effect of exchange differences on cash balances           2,261           618 
Change in expected credit loss allowance on restricted cash     (3,736)         - 
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period      23,737          39,297 
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period         19,086          35,746

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US5603172082 
Category Code: QRF 
TIDM:     VKCO 
LEI Code:   2138009IXUP41SPL5B50 
Sequence No.: 158116 
EQS News ID:  1337609 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337609&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 28, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

