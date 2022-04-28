Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHVP ISIN: SE0009242555 Ticker-Symbol: 50V 
Frankfurt
28.04.22
08:02 Uhr
0,074 Euro
+0,001
+0,81 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AINO HEALTH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AINO HEALTH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.04.2022 | 08:41
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health (publ): Global company expands agreement with Aino

A global company has chosen to expand the agreement with Aino to apply to the entire Swedish operation. The agreement includes an additional approximately 3,200 licenses.

The initiative aims to increase productivity, support leaders with automation and guidance in health-promoting processes, as well as to reduce sick leave and increase employee well-being.

" We are very happy and proud of the confidence to expand another existing customer. We look forward to helping the managers work proactively to increase their personnel's' wellbeing and engagement", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager?is Aino's own SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to digitalize working ability processes and to increase employee wellbeing.?

For more information:
Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health
Phone: +358 40 042 4221
jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com?

Certified adviser
Erik?Penser?Bank
+46 8 463 83 00
certifiedadviser@penser.se?


About Aino Health (publ)
Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.
The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being, and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.



AINO HEALTH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.