Aino Health AB (publ): Aino Health (publ): Global company expands agreement with Aino

A global company has chosen to expand the agreement with Aino to apply to the entire Swedish operation. The agreement includes an additional approximately 3,200 licenses.

The initiative aims to increase productivity, support leaders with automation and guidance in health-promoting processes, as well as to reduce sick leave and increase employee well-being.



" We are very happy and proud of the confidence to expand another existing customer. We look forward to helping the managers work proactively to increase their personnel's' wellbeing and engagement", says Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health.

HealthManager?is Aino's own SaaS solution that supports managers with internal health-related processes and absence management. It also offers reporting and analytic tools to follow key metrics related to corporate health management. The goal of the solution is to digitalize working ability processes and to increase employee wellbeing.?

For more information:

Jyrki Eklund, CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com ?

Certified adviser

Erik?Penser?Bank

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se ?





About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs, and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being, and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.



