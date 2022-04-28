

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L), on Thursday, reported first-quarter own sourced copper production of 257,800 tonnes, 14% lower than Q1 2021, reflecting temporary geotechnical constraints at Katanga, the basis change arising from the sale of Ernest Henry in January 2022 and lower copper units produced within Glencore's zinc business.



Own sourced zinc production of 241,500 tonnes was 15% lower than Q1 2021, reflecting Mount Isa Covid-19 related absenteeism and the planned mining cessation of Iscaycruz in Peru in Q3 2021.



Meanwhile, own sourced nickel production increased 22% to 30,700 tonnes compared to the prior year period, primarily reflecting Koniambo operating both production lines in 2022.



Coal production of 28.5 million tonnes was 16% higher than Q1 2021, mainly reflecting higher attributable production from Cerrejón, following the acquisition in January 2022 of the remaining two-thirds interest that Glencore did not already own. On a like-for-like basis, the increase was 0.4 million tonnes.







