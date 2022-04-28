

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard SA (PRN.L), a French wine and spirits seller, on Thursday posted a significant rise in sales for the nine-month period, reflecting a strong performance across all of its regions and segments. In addition, the sales growth was also backed by a favorable foreign exchange impact of 191 million euros.



For the first nine month period of 2022, representing an organic growth of 18 percent, the company reported its sales at 8.407 billion euros, compared with 6.94 billion euros, reported for the same period last year.



The Paris-based company's third-quarter sales also moved up to 2.447 billion euros as against 1.96 billion euros of last year. Organic growth was 20 percent.



Pernod said that an interim dividend of 1.56 euros per share will be detached on July 6 and scheduled to be paid on July 8.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the Group expects an organic growth in profit from recurring operations of around 17 percent with some operating margin expansion.



For the full year, the company projects a positive foreign exchange impact on earnings from recurring operations of around 110 million euros.







