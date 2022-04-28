- (PLX AI) - Grammer Q1 revenue EUR 515 million, up 2.2%.
- • 2022 outlook confirmed for the time being, but the company says risks arising from the war in Ukraine and the protracted coronavirus lockdowns in China could get worse and adversely affect the forecast, depending on their duration and how they progress
- • Gives 2025 guidance:
- • SAys revenue is expected to grow to EUR 2.5 billion by 2025, of which 60 % is to be generated in the Automotive division and 40 % in the Commercial Vehicles division
- • The Company is targeting an operating EBIT margin of > 5 % in 2025, and a margin target of > 4 % for net profit
- • Revenue growth will be fed from all regions, with the APAC region being expanded to become the central platform for growth for both divisions and AMERICAS being brought back on track for profitable growth, Grammer says
