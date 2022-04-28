

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Bermuda-based insurance company Lancashire Holdings Ltd (LRE.L) on Thursday reported 34.7% growth in gross premiums written in the first quarter to $477.9 million from $354.8 million last year, primarily due to growth in the property and casualty reinsurance segment.



The company estimates loss due to Russia-Ukraine conflict of $20 million-$30 million, excluding the impact of reinstatement premiums.



Net investment return in the first quarter was negative 2.3%, primarily due to unrealised losses.



Further, Lancashire announced share buyback of up to 3 million of its common shares of $0.50 each.







