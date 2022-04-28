Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: TORM plc - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to exercise of Restricted Share Units

The share capital of TORM plc has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new A shares will take effect as per 29 April 2022 in the ISIN below. ISIN: GB00BZ3CNK81 --------------------------------------------------------- Name: TORM A --------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 81,466,358 shares (USD 814,663.58) --------------------------------------------------------- Change: 34,189 shares (USD 341.89) --------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 81,500,547 shares (USD 815.005,47) --------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: 7,090 shares - DKK 43.4 27,099 shares - DKK 53.5 --------------------------------------------------------- Face value: USD 0.01 --------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TRMD A --------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 120191 --------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66