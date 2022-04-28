Sinch AB: Sinch resolves on an issue of shares to the sellers of MessageMedia

Stockholm, Sweden - 28 April 2022 - Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications and mobile customer engagement, today announces that the board of directors, in accordance with what was communicated by press release on 5 November 2021, has resolved on a share issue of 10,803,010 shares to the sellers of MessageMedia.

On 9 June 2021, Sinch disclosed that it had entered into an agreement to acquire MessageMedia and the acquisition was completed on 5 November 2021. In addition to the cash consideration, Sinch is to issue an aggregate of 11,284,870 new shares to the sellers, of which 481,860 shares were issued on 5 November 2021. The board of directors has today resolved to issue the remaining 10,803,010 shares. The payment of the shares consists of set off of a receivable amounting to SEK 1,582,436,624.45 (equivalent to a subscription price of SEK 146.48 per share) determined in accordance with the agreement for the acquisition of MessageMedia.

The total number of shares in Sinch AB has thereby increased with 10,803,010 shares from 798,097,878 to 808,900,888. The share capital has increased by SEK 108,030.10 from SEK 7,980,978.78 to 8,089,008.88.

For further information, please contact

Ola Elmeland

Investor Relations Director

Mobile: +46 721 43 34 59

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

Thomas Heath

Chief Strategy Officer & Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +46 722 45 50 55

E-mail: investors@sinch.com

About Sinch

Sinch's leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach everyone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, email, voice and video. More than 150,000 businesses, including many of the world's largest companies and mobile operators, use Sinch's advanced technology platform to engage with their customers. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 60 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com .

This information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above, at: 10:00 CET on April 28, 2022.

Attachment