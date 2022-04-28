This Earth Day, Eskute Powers Sustainable Transportation with New Polluno City e-Bikes

LONDON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions around the world unite for a common cause this Earth Day, Eskute is helping people invest in our planet with the release of its new Polluno city e-bikes. Available from April 22, the launch of the Polluno city e-bikes comes following the highly successful launch of Eskute's Netuno mountain e-bikes, and provides riders with even more environmentally friendly travel options.

The perfect bike for city-dwellers, the Polluno offers improved functionality, stronger power, and a better riding experience for customers. The e-bike can go for up to 65 miles on a single charge, which is more than enough to meet most urban travel needs. In addition, IP65 waterproofing means the Polluno is capable of handling different conditions with ease, including wind and rain.

The Polluno electric city e-bike derives its name from the words "Pollution" and "NO", which reflects Eskute's unwavering support for environmental protection. With the world at a tipping point in the war against climate change, Eskute invites people around the world to act boldly, take action and say NO to increasing pollution in the city.

According to Earth.org , air pollution threatens millions of lives around the world every single year and is a major contributor to strokes, lung cancer and heart disease. In the European Union, approximately 400,000 premature deaths can be attributed to poor air quality, while one in 12 deaths in the UK is pollution-related. In addition to affecting global populations, pollution directly contributes to climate change and extreme weather events.

In a bid to counteract the effects of air pollution, the European Commission has introduced a number of initiatives and policies aimed to encourage greater adoption of electric cars and e-Bikes in Europe. Amidst this global electric vehicle revolution, the Polluno and Netuno e-Bikes are the perfect way for consumers to make the switch to a cleaner, greener way of travel. Beyond having a positive impact on environmental protection, owning an e-Bike also allows riders to relieve the pressure caused by surging fuel prices, stay fit, and explore the great outdoors.

"At Eskute, we want to build a presence in regions like Europe, where we can see the tangible impacts of our brand on a daily basis. Customers across the continent love our products and, what's more, they feel like they're truly making a positive difference when riding an Eskute e-bike. We believe that together, consumers and eco-friendly brands like Eskute can make a significant impact on the environment and change the world for the better," said Alan, the CEO of Eskute.

This Earth Day, Eskute is encouraging more people to join its global cycling team and do their part for a greener future with an exclusive pre-sale offer. All customers who purchase the Polluno now will receive a discount of €50 (UK £50) to invest in our planet and contribute to environmental protection.

