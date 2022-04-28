

KYOTO (dpa-AFX) - Kyocera Corporation (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics maker, on Thursday posted a rise in its earnings for the year ended in March 2022, amidst an improvement in business across all segments.



For the 12-month period to March 31, the company reported a profit of 148.414 billion yen, compared with 90.214 billion yen, reported for the same period a year ago. Basic earnings per share were at 411.15 yen as against 248.91 yen, reported last year.



Owing to a rise in demand, the Kyoto-headquartered firm reported a pre-tax profit of 198.947 billion yen, compared with 117.559 billion yen of the previous year. The ceramics maker's operating profit also moved up to 148.910 billion yen, from 70.644 billion yen, on year-on-year basis.



For the fiscal 2022, the company said the amount of the year-end dividend will be 90 yen per share. The total amount of the annual dividend will be 180 yen per share when it is aggregated with the interim dividend.



The Group generated sales for the full year at 1.838 trillion yen, higher than 1.526 trillion yen of last year.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2023, the company expects to report a profit of 154.00 billion yen, with basic earnings per share of 426.63 yen, on sales of 2.00 trillion yen.



For the fiscal 2023, Kyocera expects to issue an annual dividend of 200 yen per share.







