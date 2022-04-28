Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of tbd30 AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (196/22)

On request of tbd30 AB, company registration number 559309-8790, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights of series TO1 A to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April 29, 2022. Please note that equity rights of series TO2 A will not be traded on April 29, 2022 as previously announced in Exchange Notice (186/22). Equity rights of series TO2 A are expected to begin trading on May 11, 2022. Shares Short name: TBD30 A ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,347,967 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075246 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228461 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559309-8790 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: TBD30 TO1 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 4,384,820 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription price of SEK 115. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription From 30 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: Until further notice -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075287 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 231807 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: TBD30 TO2 A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of 7,122,145 warrants to be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription price of SEK 115. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription From 30 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026. period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: Until further notice -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016075295 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 255421 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ------------------------ 30 Financials ------------------------ 3020 Financial Services ------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08 52800399.