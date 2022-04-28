Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022
WKN: A3CTAK ISIN: SE0016075246 
Frankfurt
28.04.22
08:02 Uhr
8,760 Euro
+0,080
+0,92 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.04.2022 | 10:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of tbd30 AB on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (196/22)

On request of tbd30 AB, company registration number 559309-8790, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights of series TO1
A to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from April
29, 2022. 

Please note that equity rights of series TO2 A will not be traded on April 29,
2022 as previously announced in Exchange Notice (186/22). Equity rights of
series TO2 A are expected to begin trading on May 11, 2022. 



Shares

Short name:               TBD30 A         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 11,347,967       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016075246      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             228461         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559309-8790       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Equity Rights

Short name:     TBD30 TO1 A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of  4,384,820                         
 warrants to be                                 
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:        Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe  
           for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription 
           price of SEK 115.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription     From 30 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026.    
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:  Until further notice                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0016075287                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:      1                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    231807                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:   First North STO/8                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:   MiFID II tick size table                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:      SSME                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:  SEK                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Short name:     TBD30 TO2 A                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of  7,122,145                         
 warrants to be                                 
 listed:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Terms:        Every four (4) warrants entitles the holder to subscribe  
           for one (1) new ordinary share in tbd30 at a subscription 
           price of SEK 115.                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription     From 30 June 2021 up to and including 30 June 2026.    
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading day:  Until further notice                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:      SE0016075295                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:      1                             
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:    255421                           
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:   First North STO/8                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:   MiFID II tick size table                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:      SSME                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:  SEK                            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Classification

Code Name       
------------------------
30  Financials    
------------------------
3020 Financial Services
------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46 08
52800399.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
