Vancouver, British Columbia, Kanada - 28. April 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Tudor Gold" - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass Herr Joseph Ovsenek und Herr Ken McNaughton dem Tudor Team beigetreten sind, um als Mitglieder des Advisory Boards bei der Weiterentwicklung der Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck im Nordwesten von British Columbia zu unterstützen.

Der Präsident und CEO von Tudor Gold, Ken Konkin, P.Geo., erklärte: "Tudor Gold freut sich sehr, Joe und Ken im Advisory Board willkommen zu heißen. Ich hatte das Vergnügen, während meiner Zeit bei Silver Standard und Pretium Resources viele Jahre mit ihnen zusammenzuarbeiten. Sowohl Joe als auch Ken sind erfahrene und angesehene Führungskräfte in unserer Branche, die unglaubliche Erfolge in den Bereichen Exploration, Erschließung, Genehmigung, Finanzierung, Bau und Betrieb von Minen vorweisen können. Wir glauben, dass unsere Mitglieder des Advisory Boards wichtige Beiträge leisten werden, wenn das Unternehmen sein Goldprojekt Treaty Creek weiter vorantreibt. Wir alle heißen Joe und Ken willkommen und freuen uns auf ihren wertvollen Beitrag als die neuesten Mitglieder unseres Teams."

Joseph Ovsenek, derzeit Präsident und CEO von P2 Gold Inc., verfügt über mehr als 20 Jahre internationale Management- und Rechtserfahrung in der Edelmetallbranche. Er war verantwortlich für den Aufbau von Teams und leitete das Wachstum börsennotierter Unternehmen aus dem Rohstoffsektor von der frühen Explorationsphase bis zur Produktion. Vor der Gründung von P2 Gold war Herr Ovsenek Präsident und CEO von Pretium Resources Inc., wo er die Entwicklung der hochgradigen Goldmine Brucejack leitete, die seit der kommerziellen Inbetriebnahme im Jahr 2017 profitabel arbeitet. Herr Ovsenek begann seine neunjährige Tätigkeit bei Pretium im Jahr 2011 als Chief Development Officer und leitete die Finanzierung des Unternehmens von der Explorationsphase bis zum Betrieb und wurde anschließend 2015 zum President und 2017 zum Präsident und CEO ernannt. Vor Pretium war er 15 Jahre lang in leitenden Managementpositionen für Silver Standard Resources Inc tätig, zuletzt als Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, verantwortlich für den Verkauf der Brucejack- und Snowfield-Assets an die neu gegründete Pretium Resources Inc. Herr Ovsenek hat einen Bachelor of Applied Science von der University of British Columbia und einen Bachelor of Laws von der University of Toronto. Herr Ovsenek ist ein eingetragenes Mitglied der Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia und besitzt die Bezeichnung Chartered Director (C.Dir).

Ken McNaughton ist ein professioneller geologischer Ingenieur mit über 30 Jahren globaler Erfahrung in der Entwicklung und Leitung von Mineralexplorationsprogrammen. Derzeit bekleidet er die Position des Chief Exploration Officer bei P2 Gold Inc. Vor P2 Gold war er Chief Exploration Officer bei Pretium Resources Inc., wo er seit seinem Eintritt in das Unternehmen im Jahr 2011, kurz nach dessen Gründung, für die Greenfield-Explorationsprogramme verantwortlich war um das Brucejack-Projekt im frühen Explorationsstadium voranzutreiben. Vor Pretium war Herr McNaughton 20 Jahre lang Vice President, Exploration bei Silver Standard Resources Inc., und er beaufsichtigte alle Explorationsaktivitäten des Unternehmens, einschließlich des Explorationsprogramms für das Snowfield-Projekt und des 2009er Programms als Bohrergebnisse mit Bonanza-Qualität festgestellt wurden und Brucejack als hochgradigen Goldfund etablierte. Vor Silver Standard war er bei der Corona Corporation und ihrer Tochtergesellschaft Mascot Gold Mines Ltd. als Projektgeologe und Ingenieur für Projekte in British Columbia beschäftigt. Herr McNaughton hat einen Bachelor of Applied Science-Abschluss und einen Master of Applied Science-Abschluss in Geological Engineering von der University of Windsor.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im ‚Goldenen Dreieck' von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 "Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada" vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens. Das Unternehmen besitzt außerdem eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Crown-Projekt und eine 100-prozentige Beteiligung am Eskay-North-Projekt, die sich alle im Gebiet Golden Triangle befinden.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

Präsident and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's intention to complete the Arrangement and proposed financing of Goldstorm on the terms and timing as anticipated by management and the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the expectation that the Company will set the date of the Company's next annual general meeting of the shareholders following receiving comments from the TSX Venture Exchange on the Spin-off Documents. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the Company will complete the Arrangement and proposed financing of Goldstorm on the terms and timing as anticipated by management and that the Company will set the date of the Company's next annual general meeting of the shareholders following receiving comments from the TSX Venture Exchange on the Spin-off Documents. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that the Company will not complete the Arrangement and proposed financing of Goldstorm on the terms and timing as anticipated by management or at all, that the TSX Venture Exchange or the Supreme Court of British Columbia will not provide final approval to complete the Arrangement, the risk that the Company will not set the date of the Company's next annual general meeting of the shareholders following receiving comments from the TSX Venture Exchange on the Spin-off Documents or at all and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar!

