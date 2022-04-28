- (PLX AI) - Orion Q1 sales EUR 270.6 million vs. estimate EUR 268 million.
- • Q1 pretax profit EUR 72.1 million
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:10
|Orion Q1 EBIT EUR 71.5 Million vs. Estimate EUR 71 Million
(PLX AI) - Orion Q1 sales EUR 270.6 million vs. estimate EUR 268 million.• Q1 pretax profit EUR 72.1 million
|Fr
Orion Oyj: Orion's collaboration partner Bayer submits application for additional indication of darolutamide in China
ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 22 April 2022 at 11.30 EEST
Orion's collaboration partner Bayer submits application for additional indication of darolutamide in China
Submission to the Center...
|20.04.
Orion Oyj: Liisa Hurme appointed President and CEO of Orion Corporation as of 1 November 2022
ORION CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE - INSIDE INFORMATION20 APRIL 2022 at 8:30 a.m. EEST
Liisa Hurme appointed President and CEO of Orion Corporation as of 1 November
2022
Orion...
|14.04.
Orion Oyj: Orion publishes Interim Report for January-March 2022 on Thursday 28 April 2022
ORION CORPORATION PRESS RELEASE 14 April 2022 at 10.30 EEST
Orion publishes Interim Report for January-March 2022 on Thursday 28
April 2022
Orion will publish Interim Report for January-March...
|24.03.
Orion staff brace for layoffs, program terminations after cancer and pain emerge as R&D stars
