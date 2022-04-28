Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
„Strong Buy“! 20x Kaufen! Jetzt vor erneut massivem Ausbruch?
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of tbd30 AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (52/22)

On April 20, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB announced that it had approved an
application from tbd30 AB (the "Company") to delist the Company's shares and
warrants from Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional upon the shares and warrants being
admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market instead. 

Today, April 28, 2022, Nasdaq Stockholm AB admitted the Company's shares and
warrants to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market with effect from April
29, 2022. 

Accordingly, and as previously announced, the last day of trading in the shares
and warrants of tbd30 AB on Nasdaq Stockholm will be today, April 28, 2022. 



Short name:   TBD30 SPAC A
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016075246
----------------------------
Order book ID: 228461   
----------------------------



Short name:   TBD30 SPAC TO1 A
--------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0016075287  
--------------------------------
Order book ID: 231807     
--------------------------------



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
