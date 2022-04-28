GetTransfer.com Offers Record Low Commissions for Drivers

LARNACA, Cyprus, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetTransfer.com, the world's largest global travel mobility marketplace, and Europe's leading transfers platform, beat a record of low 5% commission rate for drivers. The company has announced an unprecedented low commission for drivers in order to support global driver communities.

Despite of Covid restrictions GetTransfer in 2020 and 2021 transported more than 400,000 passengers in the European Union. Today, the company cooperates with over 64,000 European drivers. The platform operates mainly in the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Portugal, and other countries.

Due to rising fuel and gas prices in Europe GetTransfer aims to support their driving communities by lowering commission rates. GetTransfer.com will charge only 5% commission of its drivers for rides, which is 8X lower than 39% - efficient median for aggregators. This provides better prices to clients.

"The uncertain economic and social global landscapes are disrupting many industries and markets. To sustain travel and transportation for people around the world, we seek a solution that is beneficial to both parties. We want people to travel at very good prices with very good drivers, without the stress of worrying about car rides, at the same time we want to support drivers to reap the rewards of their time and labor," says Alexander Pershikov, Founder of GetTransfer.com.

GetTransfer.com is considered one of the most sustainable transfer and travel companies in the world. Offering first class service, best price, warranty pricing and a wide array of vehicles and vans. It currently operates in over 180 countries and offers services with over 1,000 airports, across the globe.

About GetTransfer.com

The world's leading transfer provider, GetTransfer.com provides transfer bookings and chauffeured car rentals at the best prices and currently operates in over 180 countries. Customers can order a transfer through a user-friendly mobile app which is available in over 20 languages. The growing, sustainable business model aims to expand all over the Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.